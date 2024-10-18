ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to remain near the top of the Premier League table as they face AFC Bournemouth. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal prediction and pick.

AFC Bournemouth comes into the game sitting at 2-2-3 on the year. They have recently struggled, winning just one of their last four games. Last time out, they lost 1-0 to Leicester City. They have been on the wrong end of a clean sheet in those three losses, with the only win being a 3-1 win over Southampton who is currently 19th in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Arsenal is 5-2-0 on the year, sitting tied with Manchester City for second in the Premier League. They are coming off back-to-back wins after a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal Odds

AFC Bournemouth: +410

Arsenal: -150

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 goals: -143

Under 2.5 goals: +107

How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why AFC Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth is struggling to score this year. They have scored in just four of their seven fixtures this year. Bournemouth has scored four goals in the first half this year and four in the second so far on the year. They have also scored just three goals in their last four Premier League fixtures.

Antonie Semenyo has led the way this year. He has scored three goals with an assist this year. This is on an expected goal number of 2.3 goals, but he also has an expected assist total of 1.9, which he is currently behind. Semenyo has also been the primary shottaker on the team. He has 31 total shots with seven on target. Still, other players have struggled this year. Marcus Tavernier has just one goal on 18 shots with seven on target. That gives him an expected total of 2.3 goals. Evanilson is in a similar situation, with just one goal with 13 shots and four on target.

Bournemouth has also struggled on defense this year. They are giving up 1.43 goals per game on the year, and have allowed a goal in every game this year. Kepa Arrizabalaga has seen the most time in goal this year, making four starts, and giving up seven goals on an expected 7.4. He has been the goalie in both wins this year for Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Neto has allowed just two goals on 13 shots in his two starts, resulting in two draws for Neto.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has been great at scoring this year. They are third in the Premier League in scoring goals this year, averaging 2.1 goals per fixture in their seven games so far. Further, they have scored seven goals in the last two games overall. Arsenal has been great in the first half, scoring six goals in seven fixtures. They have also been great in the second half, scoring 1.29 goals per game in the second half.

Kai Havertz has been great for Arsenal this year. He has scored four goals plus has an assist this year. This is on an expected 4.3 goals this year. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has also been wonderful. He has two goals on an expected two goals this season. Still, he has assisted on seven goals this year, on an expected 3.5 goals this season. Further, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes all have two goals each this year. Martinelli has added two assists as well. Arsenal has scored 14 goals on an expected 12.8 this year.

Arsenal has conceded just six goals in their seven Premier League fixtures. They also have three clean sheets on the year. They have been giving up more goals as of late. In the last three games, they have conceded five goals. David Raya will be in goal for Arsenal. He has allowed just six goals on 31 shots this year.

Final AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Arsenal has been dominant this year. They are scoring a bunch of goals as of late. They have scored nine goals in their last three fixtures in the Premier League. Further, Bournemouth is struggling to score, scoring three goals in their last four fixtures. Arsenal is also a better defensive team than Bournemouth. The biggest concern will be Bournemouth scoring early in this one. Arsenal averages giving up their first goal of the game in the 24th minute. Still, Bournemouth does not average their first goal until the 57th minute. Take Arsenal to start slow, but get the win.

Final AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal ML (-150)