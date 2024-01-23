AFCON turmoil unfolds as Congo vs. Morocco clash becomes chaotic with an on-field brawl and racial abuse targeting Chancel Mbemba.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) encounter between Congo and Morocco took an ugly turn, leaving a dark stain on the tournament. The intense 1-1 draw was overshadowed by a post-match brawl ignited by a heated exchange between Congo's Chancel Mbemba and Morocco's manager Walid Regragui. As tensions flared on the field, the aftermath saw Mbemba becoming the target of racial abuse on social media, exposing the darker side of the beautiful game.

The controversy unfolded at the final whistle of the AFCON game when Mbemba and Regragui collided, leading to a confrontation that spilled into a massive brawl involving both teams. Video footage captured the chaotic scenes, with players pushing, shoving, and attempting to defuse the escalating situation. However, the drama didn't end there, as the conflict continued in the tunnel, drawing in Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri, who needed to be restrained by his teammates.

Scuffles broke out after full time in the Morocco vs DR Congo game after Walid Regragui coach of Morocco went to confront Mbemba in relation to the DR Congo penalty during the game which was later lost by DRC#AFCON2023 #MARRDC pic.twitter.com/MTzcqwHhAn — Rizzy ✨OVERWORLD 🌙$XC (@rizzy_guy) January 21, 2024

Off the pitch, the aftermath took a disturbing turn as Mbemba faced racial abuse on Instagram. The ex-Premier League star received a barrage of hateful comments accompanied by monkey and gorilla emojis, highlighting the persistent issue of racism in football. This incident adds to the ongoing efforts to combat racial discrimination within the sport and calls for stringent actions against perpetrators.

Despite the AFCON chaos, Mbemba maintained his silence on the specifics of the incident, offering only praise for Regragui, referring to him as a “great man.” Regragui, on the other hand, provided his perspective, stating that Mbemba had spoken poorly to him and his assistant during the match.

The AFCON clash is a stark reminder of football's challenges, both on and off the field. It emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive measures to tackle racial abuse and maintain the integrity of the sport. As investigations unfold, the football community awaits a response that ensures justice and addresses the incidents that marred the Congo vs. Morocco encounter.