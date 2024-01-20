Discover the shockwaves in Tanzanian football as manager Adel Amrouche is sacked after just one AFCON game.

Tanzania's decision to sack manager Adel Amrouche after just one game in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has sent shockwaves through the football community. The swift termination follows the team's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Morocco in the Ivory Coast, a loss that not only marked the end of Amrouche's tenure but also raised eyebrows due to the controversial circumstances surrounding his departure.

Amrouche found himself in hot water after alleging that the Atlas Lions had an undue influence on African football, particularly in the appointment of referees. This bold claim resulted in an eight-match ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee, with Moroccan authorities filing a complaint that triggered the investigation.

Tanzania's football federation initially responded by suspending the 55-year-old coach, signaling their concern over the incident. However, the ultimate decision to terminate Amrouche's contract after just 10 months in charge highlights the severity of the situation. Hemed Morocco has been appointed the acting coach, with Juma Mgunda stepping in as his assistant.

Amrouche's tenure with Tanzania managed only nine matches, securing three victories. His ambitious goal to make history by securing Tanzania's first AFCON win was dashed by the opening-game defeat against Morocco, who displayed their dominance with goals from Romain Saiss, Azzedine Ounahi, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Now facing two crucial matches in the AFCON group stage against Zambia and Congo, Tanzania finds themselves in a challenging position without their former manager. The abrupt change in coaching leadership introduces an element of uncertainty to the team's campaign, and fans are left wondering how the squad will respond to the unexpected shake-up as they navigate the rest of the tournament. The upcoming fixtures will undoubtedly test the resilience and adaptability of the Tanzanian team in the absence of Adel Amrouche.