Dave Bing was drafted second overall by the Detroit Pistons in 1966, signing an annual contract worth $15,000. Already a husband and father of two daughters at the time, Bing was unsatisfied with the salary and chose to work at a local bank during the offseason. Even after signing his second contract, estimated at $150,000 per year, Bing continued working at what is now Chase Bank for seven years.

When you ask the seven-time NBA All-Star why he felt the need to create the National Basketball Retired Players Association, he answers that it is because he understood there were many players also working second jobs but making significantly less money during their often shorter basketball careers.

“None of us made a hell of a lot of money back then because it wasn't available,” Bing said. “So, guys needed financial support. They had to transition from an athlete, to being a real person and getting a real job to support their families.

“When you transition from a professional athlete, you’re still pretty young. You're in your mid-twenties, maybe early thirties, so you've got a lot of life ahead of you. But because of what we had to do with our bodies, there's going to be some issues as you get older.”

It was in the late 1980s when Bing, Archie Clark and Oscar Robertson, a trio with a combined 21 All-Star appearances, began discussing how they could support players who laid the foundation for the league they once played in. Taking the idea to then NBA Commissioner David Stern, the founders proposed an organization that would help players in their transition after basketball, specifically those who were struggling financially and needed a second career.

Bing recalled their initial meeting in New York where Stern expressed his dissent, asking the three players, “Do we really need another association?” At the time, Stern wanted to rely on the National Basketball Players Association and the NBA Legends Foundation, which had similar initiatives as the NBRPA but were still under Stern and the NBA’s supervision.

After the founding core added Hall of Famers Dave DeBusschere and Dave Cowens, they emphasized that the desire for an independent organization was an “issue out of need” for all former players. The back-and-forth with Stern lasted three to four years, according to Bing, frequently experiencing roadblocks as the commissioner kept proposing “a different kind of idea” that would alter the founders’ vision for the organization.

“David (Stern) was a very insulated guy, and he knew what he wanted, and he wanted things his way,” Bing said. “I don’t think he was open minded enough to understand some of the issues that a lot of our players were going through.”

Finally in 1992, Stern and the NBA agreed to support the creation of the NBRPA. All five founders – Bing, Clark, Robertson, Cowens and DeBusschere – supplied $1,000 to Charlie Grantham, the then executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, who officially created the non-profit, 501c3 in New York. Celebrating over dinner and drinks, the founders agreed they were doing “the right thing for the right reason,” Bing said. “It took us a while to get here, but it was worthwhile.”

According to an NBA spokesperson in an email, “The NBA has been proud to support the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and their efforts to provide pension and health care benefits to their members for many years. The legends of our league have paved the way for the growth of basketball into the global game it is today. A legacy that we will continue to honor.”

The NBRPA has since developed a lasting partnership with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association, centered around supporting retired players in their second lives. The NBA’s investment in the organization comes through a licensing program and royalties, providing the NBRPA with eight figures annually, according to former President and CEO Scott Rochelle, who served until August 2024. This funding has allowed the NBRPA to create its own partnerships to financially support its non-profit organization and its members.

Major companies like Amazon, Google and Wintrust are invested in the organization. The NBRPA also partners with Endeavor Health for medical services, Temple and Purdue universities for education services, and Maker’s Mark, Michelob Ultra, Gatorade, and Pepsi for food and beverage services.

In hindsight, this is precisely what the founders envisioned: an opportunity for retired players, particularly those with short careers and limited earnings, to transition their athletic experience into successful second careers by using the variety of partnerships that the NBRPA provides.

“Oftentimes, (we) forget that the average lifespan of an NBA player is probably around four or five years,” Bing said. “The turnover is unbelievable. When you get accustomed to making money, and living a certain lifestyle, and that rug is pulled from under you, if you have not planned appropriately, then the transition hits you right in the face real quick.”