Many people know Derrick Coleman as the number one pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, the 1990-91 Rookie of the Year and a menace inside the paint, often recording double-doubles and dunking on defenders with rim shaking slams. But Dave Bing, the 1966-67 Rookie of the Year and NBA scoring champ during just his second season with the Detroit Pistons, knew Coleman well before most people did.

Coleman moved at age 13 from Mobile, Alabama to Detroit, the city that Bing called home and began a business in after he retired from basketball in 1978. As Coleman prepared to play for Northern Senior High School, he struggled finding shoes in his size. His high school coach knew Bing and reached out to see if he could help Coleman find shoes and clothes that fit him.

Offering more than just playing attire, Bing began mentoring Coleman, becoming someone that Coleman now refers to as a “father.” But when the future NBA star visited Bing’s office one day, his eyes lit up in shock at a photo framed on the wall.

“I see Dr. J, Bob Lanier and I see this picture of a skinny guy,” Coleman said. “It was Dave. He never even shared with me that he played basketball. When I got upstairs to his office, I said, ‘Why didn’t you ever tell me that you played basketball?' He said, ‘I didn’t feel that it was important.'”

Bing’s priority in life after basketball was his company, Bing Steel, and community involvement in Detroit. From that point forward, Coleman understood that there is more to life than the game of basketball.

“​​They keep trying to put us in a box and think that all we do is play basketball,” Coleman said. “No, we're so much more. Basketball is just a small part of our lives and what we do.”

Coleman began to refer to the sport as a “tool” to better his community and life. Bing, alongside other former NBA stars Archie Clark, Oscar Robertson, Dave Cowens and Dave DeBusschere, used that tool as an opportunity to support fellow retired basketball players.

“Through conversations and relationships, we were getting feedback that some of the guys really needed help,” Bing said. “They were struggling and here we are, five of us, who are doing OK with our lives, so we can't sit back and allow this to happen. We had to get engaged and involved to see what we can do to help.”

Together, the five founders created the National Basketball Retired Players Association, the NBRPA, which helps former professional basketball players thrive in life off the court. An idea that started in the late 1980s has since evolved into a growing organization that focuses on career assistance, health care and community outreach, giving its 1,971 members the opportunities to make the most of their second lives.

The NBRPA faced numerous challenges during its creation, including pushback from the NBA and former commissioner David Stern. Now, 32 years after the non-profit association was officially formed, its challenges are extensive, most notably with its active effort to better support retired women.

The stories below detail the history of the NBRPA, its current initiatives in professional basketball and its attempts to shape the sport's future.