The fourth episode of Ahsoka featured a major Star Wars return.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Ahsoka

At the end of the fourth episode, titled “Fallen Jedi,” Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) battles Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). She appears to be on the ropes, and after tripping and being seen unconscious, we see her in some sort of celestial space. That's when we hear, “Hello, Snips.”

She turns and sees Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). “I didn't expect to see you so soon,” Ahsoka replies.

Is Ahsoka dead? It remains to be seen exactly where the titular hero is. Either way, this serves as a reunion and the first time that the duo has been seen in live-action form.

Dave Filoni, who wrote Ahsoka, created the character for the animated Star Wars series, The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein voiced the character in The Clone Wars, Rebels, Forces of Destiny, and Tales of the Jedi. However, Rosario Dawson began playing the role in live-action form beginning in the second season of The Mandalorian. She'd reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett and the self-titled spin-off series.

Now, this isn't Hayden Christensen's first return as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen played the role in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in the early 2000s. He did have a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, but he officially made his return to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi, playing Darth Vader.

Ahsoka continues the journey of the titular character. Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen star in the series.