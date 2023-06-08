After over a decade away from the franchise, Hayden Christensen made his return to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The actor has now revealed what made him come back to the franchise that made him a star after a long absence.

Participating in an interview with fellow Star Wars actor Diego Luna (Andor), Christensen revealed why he came back to play Anakin. It was quite simple, in all honesty. “Just the nature of getting the invitation. Star Wars holds a very special place in my heart. I enjoyed getting to go back to being a fan again and just watching these stories like everyone else,” said Christensen.

He continued, “But there was a part of me that missed it, too. So when I got the call, it was a very easy decision.”

The fact that Obi-Wan Kenobi revolved around Ewan McGregor's character, his prequel trilogy co-star, also helped. “And the fact that it was the Obi-Wan [Kenobi] show with Ewan McGregor, who is a good friend of mine, and that I’d get to swing a lightsaber with him again, it was a thrilling invitation. The director, Deborah Chow, is so articulate about what Star Wars is. She understands these characters so well. So I just felt like I was in good hands with her, and I was excited to get to do more with the character.”

That won't be the last time that Hayden Christensen will don the iconic mask and wield the lightsaber. He will also appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series for Disney+, another Star Wars spinoff series for the streamer, and talks of an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 are still going on. Before Disney acquired the rights to Star Wars, it was hard to envision any of the prequel actors coming back (even Natalie Portman has talked about it), but now we could see Christensen get his due after the prequels made him talk about sand.

Ahsoka will premiere on August 23 on Disney+.