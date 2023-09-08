A season-opening matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the NFL's most exciting young teams wasn't enough for NBC. The presence of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, two revered yet significantly different head coaches and multiple young stars on both sides of the ball apparently didn't provide enough intrigue for a massive football audience, either. Enter Aiden Hutchinson's parents, Melissa and Chris?

That's the decision NBC made for Thursday night's highly anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, micing up the older Hutchinsons throughout the broadcast. As Melissa and Chris introduce themselves to millions and millions of NFL fans across the globe at Arrowhead Stadium, let's get to know the couple who raised Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson into one of football's most feared, tireless pass-rushers.

Aiden Hutchinson's parents Melissa and Chris

Melissa and Chris Hutchinson raised Aiden and his sisters, Mia and Aria, in Dearborn, Michigan, about 15 minutes outside of downtown Detroit. The pair's ties to the Great Lake State ran deep even before they got married and had a family, watching their son get drafted No. 2 overall by the hometown Lions last year.

Melissa Hutchinson, née Sinkevics, was crowned Michigan Teen USA in 1988. She attended Divine Child in Dearborn, the same school Aidan graduated from in 2018 prior to taking his talents to the nearby University of Michigan.

Before Aidan established himself as one of the greatest players in Wolverines history, his father, Chris, initially made the Hutchinson name famous in maize and blue.

Chris Hutchinson redshirted as a freshman in 1988 before breaking out a year later, starting every game at defensive tackle for legendary coach Bo Schembechler while being named The Sporting News' outstanding freshman defensive lineman. He was a fixture for the Wolverines each of the next three seasons, twice earning First Team All-Big 10 honors and finishing his career with 24 sacks, fourth-most in program history. Hutchinson signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 1993, but quickly retired from football.

Melissa Hutchinson is currently a photographer, while her husband is an emergency room physician in Royal Oak, Michigan. As evidenced by their starring role in Thursday's broadcast, the Hutchinsons have never shied away from showering their son with love and support.

“With my parents, they’ve been my support system since Day 1 and having them at my back is so beneficial for me and my whole career,” Aidan Hutchinson told the AP last year.