Air Force football is quietly one of the eight remaining undefeated FBS teams. The Falcons snuck into this week's AP Poll at No. 22 after a respectable 34-27 win over Wyoming. Unfortunately, Air Force's momentum may grind to a halt, as starting quarterback Zac Larrier left Saturday's game with an apparent knee injury. Head coach Troy Calhoun said Larrier will be out for a while.

Air Force isn't exactly known for its passing game — which, honestly is kind of ironic. But Larrier has attempted all of 28 passes through six games. He threw nine of those on Saturday. What?

The thing is he's a major contributor to the team's run game and triple option scheme. The Falcons average 334 rushing yards per game. That's 80 yards more than the next closest FBS team. Conversely, they are dead last in FBS in passing, with 78 yards per game through the air.

So, they just line up and run it and dare opponents to stop them. Larrier's role in that run game has been 82 carries for 473 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Jensen Jones is next up at quarterback for the Falcons. He took over for Larrier against Wyoming and did not attempt a pass, but he can run the triple option reasonably well. Air Force finished Saturday's game with 356 total rushing yards.

The Falcons face Navy this weekend, and Navy is essentially the same team. They rank fifth in rushing and second to last in passing. While Larrier was Air Force's top choice to run the offense, the Falcons should be fine without him.