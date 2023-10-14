The Wyoming Cowboys take on the Air Force Falcons. Check out our college football odds series for our Wyoming Air Force prediction and pick. Find how to watch Wyoming Air Force.

This game is a big one. It's for the lead in the Mountain West Conference midway through the season. Air Force is unbeaten while Wyoming has only one loss. Wyoming just defeated previously unbeaten Fresno State, which is 6-1, to grab second place in the MWC behind Air Force. If Wyoming can beat Air Force, it will have head-to-head wins over both the Falcons and Fresno State. There is a very good chance that the winner of this game will be in the Mountain West Championship Game in a few months. The winner of this game will also have a real shot at the Group of Five championship and a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game. This is quietly one of the biggest games of Week 7 of the college football season.

Here are the Wyoming-Air Force College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-Air Force Odds

Wyoming Cowboys: +11.5 (-110)

Air Force Falcons: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

How To Watch Wyoming vs Air Force

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Wyoming Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys just polished off Fresno State, which is a well-coached team under Jeff Tedford. Any team in the Mountain West which is able to handle Fresno State and Tedford should be able to deal with Air Force and Troy Calhoun. Wyoming received a very good test for its defense and should not get caught off guard by Air Force's seemingly endless variety of formations and personnel groupings. Wyoming has not only defeated Fresno State, but also Texas Tech of the Big 12. Wyoming was tied with the Texas Longhorns on the road through three quarters in Austin. A lot of people thought Texas was sleepwalking in that game, but maybe that result was more of a reflection on how good Wyoming is. If Wyoming could play Texas on even terms and limit the Longhorns to just 10 points in three quarters, the Cowboys should be able to stay close to Air Force and cover the spread on the road in Colorado Springs. Air Force-Wyoming has been a contentious, fierce matchup over the years. The idea that Wyoming will keep the game close and competitive seems more than a little realistic. It's the likely outcome.

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

The Falcons are known for running the ball, but this year's Air Force team has been better at throwing the ball. Air Force unleashed its passing game in a second-half blowout over San Diego State. The Falcons have shown a level of diversity which might not be entirely foreign to anyone who has studied this program under coach Troy Calhoun, but has been especially effective in 2023. Air Force has sought run-pass balance a little more than Navy and Army have over the years, but this year, the passing part of the offense has been more potent and productive than usual. That makes Air Force especially dangerous and especially capable of winning this game big.

Final Wyoming-Air Force Prediction & Pick

The point-spread bet is worth staying away from, but the call here is for the over. Wyoming has scored in the 30s on multiple occasions this season. Air Force's offense has been really good in 2023. The over-under seems conspicuously low, so go over it.

Final Wyoming-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Over 42.5