It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-Nevada.

There is plenty of Mountain West basketball late on a Tuesday night in the middle of January. The slate includes this game between Air Force and Nevada.

These two teams wish they could start the Mountain West season a second time. These teams need a do-over, but they won't get one. Air Force is 0-5 in Mountain West play. The Falcons could not beat San Jose State at home this past weekend. They also lost at home to UNLV and Wyoming, two other teams highly unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament. Air Force appears to be one of the two worst teams in the Mountain West, alongside Fresno State. The Falcons, one week ago, had a 20-8 lead over San Diego State. They allowed a massive run, however, and got blown out of that game. Absolutely nothing has gone right for them. Their season is heading nowhere, and they are already in a position where they are playing for pride, not a whole lot else.

Nevada's Mountain West record is not worse than Air Force's. The Wolf Pack are 1-4 in the conference, not 0-5, but their season is arguably worse than AFA's for the simple reason that at Nevada, making the NCAA Tournament is expected. Right now, Nevada is not an NCAA Tournament team. The Wolf Pack have had a bizarre conference season in which every game is close and they just can't gain any separation from their opponents. They lost to Colorado State and Utah State at home. They lost at New Mexico on an improbable buzzer-beater against the Lobos. They lost a nail-biter at Wyoming as well. They finally did score a conference win this past weekend versus Fresno State, but even then, it was more taxing and stressful than it could have or should have been. Nevada had a late lead and should have closed down the game in regulation, but it failed to box out on a miss and allowed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds which took the game into overtime. Nevada was finally able to win in the extra period, but everything is harder than it should be for this team, which is playing every game down to the final minute and is inevitably living on the edge all the time. That's not sustainable. This team has to be able to deliver knockout punches at some point instead of letting opponents always hang around.

Here are the Air Force-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-Nevada Odds

Air Force: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Nevada: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 127.5 (-115)

Under: 127.5 (-105)

How to Watch Air Force vs Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada plays close games. It's that simple. Air Force might not be a great team, but Nevada simply hasn't shown it can knock a team out and fully get on top of a game. It has happened consistently. This Nevada team just doesn't seem ready to beat any opponent by 15 or more points. It could not hammer Fresno State this past weekend. Air Force is a flawed team, but it battles. It makes opponents earn wins. San Jose State's win wasn't easy. Wyoming's win over the Falcons wasn't easy. As long as this game is not easy for Nevada, AFA should cover the huge spread.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

This feels like a game in which Nevada, after a million close games, finally puts it all together at home versus a bad opponent and absolutely runs away with it by 25 or more points.

Final Air Force-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Nevada, but we certainly can't trust the Wolf Pack based on what we have seen. Pass.

Final Air Force-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -19.5