It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico-San Jose State.

This is one of those rare instances in which our college basketball betting preview is a rematch of a game we previewed earlier this season. When these teams met in December, New Mexico was a 19.5-point favorite over San Jose State, with the total placed at 150.5 and juiced to the over at -115. San Jose State covered quite easily. This was a one-point game at halftime. San Jose State remained close deep into the second half before New Mexico was able to finish the game strongly and win by six, 83-77. The total of 160 points hit the over fairly comfortably. We can take everything in this rematch and measure it against the first game between these teams.

Do keep in mind that in December, New Mexico was still evolving as a team. The Lobos have been able to hit their stride in Mountain West Conference play, coming up with big defensive stops and sequences to supplement their offense. UNM also hit a buzzer-beating shot to grab an improbable win over Nevada. The Lobos are living right, but they are doing things they didn't do in previous seasons under coach Richard Pitino. New Mexico's hunger and desperation are deeper and more substantial than they were in previous seasons. This New Mexico team sacrifices for itself. Players are going to bat for each other, not just themselves. This team isn't dominating most of its opponents (though it did dominate San Diego State this past Saturday), but it is outworking them and making the key plays when it really counts.

San Jose State is coming off a road win in Mountain West play. The cautionary note to make about that win, however, is that it came at Air Force, believed by many to be the weakest team in the conference. SJSU, if it wants to be seen as a contender and a serious player in the Mountain West, needs to break through and beat one of the better teams in the league. New Mexico, in this rematch, gives SJSU one more golden opportunity.

Here are the New Mexico-San Jose State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Jose State Odds

New Mexico: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

San Jose State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico vs San Jose State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is consistently winning, which breeds more confidence and an increasingly strong sense of self-assurance in each game. Going on the road is not going to rattle the Lobos or throw them off. They just throttled a really good San Diego State team. If they can do that, they can beat a relatively weak San Jose State team by at least 10 points. That's not exactly going out on a limb; that's a safe statement to make, something bettors (as risk-takers) can appreciate.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans easily covered the spread the last time they faced New Mexico (covering by more than 10 points). They can certainly do the same thing again, this time at home.

Final New Mexico-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SJSU, but we're not fully convinced the Spartans will cover two spreads against the same opponent (New Mexico) this season. Pass.

Final New Mexico-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +9.5