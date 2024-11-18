Jordan Brand and Nike are preparing for another benchmark year in 2025 as they expand their endless catalogue of retro sneakers and iconic colorways to match. The Air Jordan 1 stands out as the most recognizable and notorious silhouette of all time and its low-top iteration has been extremely popular over the last few years. Come next year, we'll see a classic Air Jordan color scheme makes its return on an unfamiliar model.

The Air Jordan 1 is a staple in the collection of any sneakerhead and the Jordan 1 Low is one of the most simple and versatile silhouettes on the market today. Often taking inspiration from colorways of the OG Jordan 1, the Low allows for countless color combinations and constantly changing themes.

The “Cool Grey” colorway has become most synonymous with the timeless Air Jordan 11 and the upcoming return of the Air Jordan 9. Come next year, we'll see the popular concept take shape in the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Cool Grey”

Accompanied by a Jordan 1 Mid edition sporting the same hues, the Air Jordan 1 Low will come with similar specs that made the Cool Grey colorway so popular in the first place. Much like the Jordan 11, the new Low will feature neutral grey patent leather throughout the outer panels of the shoe. We see the classic Cool Grey color poking through the toebox, medial panels, and tongue of the shoe. Finally, we see white contrasts through the laces and Jordan logos along the tongue and back heel.

There's no hard release date on these just yet, but they're expected to drop sometime during the spring season of 2025. They'll come with a standard retail tag of $125 and should be released in full family sizing through Nike and Nike SNKRS app.

