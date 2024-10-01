2025 continues to grow as one of the more eventful Air Jordan release calendars in recent memory and we may be seeing another classic retro sneaker hit the shelves. While Michael Jordan never actually wore the Air Jordan 9 upon their release due to his absence from basketball, the shoe continues to be considered a classic and underrated silhouette within the numbered line. Come next year, we'll see a fan-favorite colorway make its return.

The original Air Jordan 9 was first released in November 1993, just one month after Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from the NBA to pursue his baseball dreams. The shoes were released despite the fact and it wasn't until 2001 that Jordan actually wore this very pair while playing for the Washington Wizards.

Enter the Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey,” a neutral colorway for an underrated Tinker Hatfield designed concept that continues to be a staple in the closets of sneakers. The colorway first released in 2001 and then retroed again in 2012. This will be the first time they return in an updated model in over a decade.

Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey”

The Air Jordan 9 follows a rugged, high-top construction that makes these shoes more reminiscent of a work boot than a basketball sneaker. The thick midsole was new for the Jordan line, but the shoes borrowed several elements from previous models while inspiring future ones, namely with the rope lacing and patent leather panels throughout the uppers. The “Cool Grey” moniker comes from several different shades of grey throughout the shoes and the color scheme has inspired countless Jordan sneakers as a result.

While we're still waiting for word on an official release date, anticipate these to drop sometime in March 2025. They'll come with a standard retail tag of $215 and if they're on-par with recent Jordan releases, we should see these come in full family sizing. Expect a release to be announce through Nike SNKRS app in the coming months.

Are you still holding onto your “Cool Grey” 9s from 2012?