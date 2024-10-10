A new pair of Air Jordan 11's is hitting the shelves this holiday season and the buzz around this one has been a long time coming. Featuring a new set of materials taking over one of the most classic Air Jordan colorways of all time, the newest Air Jordan 11 release will spark everyone's attention – including the ladies.

Air Jordan and Nike have been reimagining classic sneakers like the Jordan 4 “Bred” and the Jordan 1 “Royal,” but we haven't seen the same done for a women's exclusive sneaker. Coming this November, Air Jordan 11 “Bred” will see an all-new ensemble as it loses the patent leather and trades it in for shades of velvet.

The Air Jordan 11 “Bred” is one of Michael Jordan's most notorious and recognizable sneakers from his playing days on the Chicago Bulls. Each time these have been released since their inception, fans have responded in droves trying to get their hands on a pair.

WMNS Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred Velvet”

The Air Jordan 11 “Bred” will return in its original color scheme indicative of the black/red moniker. Typically features a mix of heavy-duty mesh and the iconic patent leather, the entire upper of this shoe will be covered in black velvet through the uppers, tongue, and ankle collar. We see the same white midsole and red translucent outsole uniform with original pairs, but the key difference is in the Jordan Jumpman and “23” logos, which appear to be raised and metallic instead of stitched.

All in all, this is a great take on a classic and the premium materials should be a nice additions to the Air Jordan Women's lineup of sneakers. The shoes are expected to drop November 11, 2024 with a premium retail tag of $230. Given the limited edition materials and the rarity of the colorway, expect everyone to be trying their luck in grabbing a pair of these. Once again, these will be released in women's sizing along with kid's sizes as well.

