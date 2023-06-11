Air, the box office hit about NBA legend Michael Jordan and the timeline leading up to his monumental sneaker endorsement deal with Nike, received its first bit of controversy when disgraced former President Donald Trump used its script while making a promotional video for Truth Social.

As the fundraising video begins, Trump can be seen walking in his familiar black overcoat, as Damon says “Money can buy you almost anything, but it can't buy you immortality. That you have to earn.”

“I'm going to look you in your eyes and I'm going to tell you the future,” Damon continues. “It's an American story, and that's why Americans are gonna love it. People are going to build you up… Because when you're great and new, we love you. We'll build you up into something that doesn't even exist…”

While it was a great speech by Damon, who plays Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro in the film, Trump didn't have permission to use the audio.

Artists Equity, a production company co-founded by Affleck and Damon, released a statement saying the following (h/t TMZ):

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use.

Specifically in terms of any & all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”