For those who have wanted to stay in Shrek's swamp, you'll soon be able to do so. A new Scotland-based Airbnb listing makes that dream a reality.

A new listing in Scotland has made its way onto Airbnb. Dubbed “Shrek's Swamp,” the studio property is located in Highland Council, Scotland. Donkey, who was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the films, is billed as the “host” of the listing.

“Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly,” the listing's description reads. “I'm swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE' signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Booking for the Shrek Airbnb spot opens on October 13 at 6pm BST. You can book for one, two-night stay for up to three guests from October 27-29.

“Nestled deep within the forests of the Scottish Highlands and accented with the cozy comforts Shrek has accumulated over the years, the swamp offers a retreat like no other. This mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis is a perfectly snug spot to escape from village life and embrace the beauty of nature,” the listing continues.

Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children's Charity.

The Shrek franchise started in 2001. Four films have been released, with two Puss in Boots spin-off films were released. Cumulatively, the franchise (spin-offs included) have grossed over $4 billion worldwide. While a Shrek film hasn't been released since 2010. A fifth film has been rumored for a while.

For more information regarding the Shrek Airbnb, check out the official listing.