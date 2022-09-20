A’ja Wilson apparently wants to recreate The Hangover with Four Lokos request after Aces WNBA title

Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson put in hard work to help lead the team to their 2022 WNBA Title. But now, she is ready to party. The Aces’ star made a bold request on Twitter Tuesday morning, and her request is destined to provide plenty of people with mixed memories of their college days.

WHERE THE FOUR LOKOS AT?!! — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) September 20, 2022

This was posted at 8:14 AM PST. A’ja Wilson is clearly enjoying life following the Aces championship! But drinking a Four Loko in the morning seems wild even after winning a title. Nevertheless, her tweet drew a response from the company itself.

we have been summoned — Four Loko (@fourloko) September 20, 2022

A’ja Wilson played a major role in leading the Aces to the championship. She recorded an impressive double-double in the WNBA Finals clinching game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. She added 2 blocks and 2 steals for good measure.

Chelsea Gray led all scorers with 20 points in the Aces’ 78-71 win. Gray also led the team with 6 assists. Riquna Williams added 17 points while Kelsey Plum scored 15. It was undeniably a team effort.

A’ja Wilson is a budding star without question. She’s emerging as one of the most talented and popular WNBA players. Her energetic personality matches her fiery play style. A’ja Wilson was selected as the 2022 WNBA MVP after averaging just under 20 points and 10 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Wilson, who just turned 26-years old in August, is the future of the WNBA. The league is in need of a new star with Sue Bird set to retire and Candace Parker heading towards the latter portion of her career.

But right now, A’ja Wilson is focused on celebrating the Aces’ WNBA Title.