A’ja Wilson’s perfect reaction to being named WNBA MVP

A’ja Wilson is having quite a season in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces star further cemented her legacy as one of the best players of her generation by winning the 2022 WNBA MVP award — the second overall of her career.

A’ja Wilson also expressed her excitement over the latest award to be added to her trophy case, writing “Can’t put into words how truly blessed I am! 🤍 forever grateful to compete in such a talent league! BIG BLESSINGS!,” on a Twitter post she shared shortly after being named MVP again.

Can’t put into words how truly blessed I am! 🤍 forever grateful to compete in such a talent league! BIG BLESSINGS! https://t.co/bGWG9DW5lj — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) September 7, 2022

Winning another MVP award is only going to inspire A’ja Wilson more in trying to lead the Aces to win the WNBA title this season. They moved closer to accomplishing that mission when they took care of business in the semifinals against the Seattle Storm, winning the best-of-5 series, three games to one; the Storm won Game 1 of that matchup but A’ja Wilson and the Aces roared back with three victories in a row. In the series-clinching 97-92 Aces win, A’ja Wilson dropped 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field while also grabbing 13 rebounds, swatting three shots, and dropping two dimes in 40 minutes of excellent all-around performance.

Now, Wilson and the Aces will just have to wait for the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun.

On her way to capturing the 2022 WNBA MVP award, A’ja Wilson averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while making 50.1 percent of her shots from the floor.