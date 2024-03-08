The passing of manga maestro Akira Toriyama on March 1, 2024, has elicited an outpouring of tributes and heartfelt messages from his peers in the industry, IGN confirms. Toriyama, renowned for his creation of the iconic Dragon Ball series, received touching acknowledgments from esteemed creators like Yuji Horii, Eiichiro Oda, and Hironobu Sakaguchi.
Reflecting on Toriyama's profound impact, Yuji Horii, the mastermind behind the beloved Dragon Quest franchise, expressed disbelief at the sudden loss. Horii highlighted Toriyama's pivotal role in shaping the Dragon Quest universe, emphasizing his enduring contributions as a character designer and creative force over the span of 37 years.
Eiichiro Oda, the visionary creator behind the acclaimed One Piece saga, shared poignant memories of his admiration for Toriyama since childhood. Oda described the void left by Toriyama's departure as immeasurable, reminiscing about moments of camaraderie and inspiration shared with the late maestro and fellow creator Masashi Kishimoto, the architect of Naruto. Oda credited Toriyama with revolutionizing the landscape of manga consumption in Japan, transforming it into a medium cherished by audiences of all ages.
Also, Hironobu Sakaguchi, the revered mind behind the Final Fantasy series, paid homage to Toriyama's professionalism and work ethic, expressing profound respect and admiration for the departed artist. Sakaguchi's words underscored Toriyama's enduring legacy as a creative luminary and mentor within the industry.
In the words of Horii, “I am still in overwhelming disbelief at the news of Toriyama's sudden death,” as he shared his sentiments on the profound loss. Oda's reflections echoed the sentiments of many as he remarked, “The sadness overwhelms me when I realize I’ll never meet you again.” Sakaguchi's tribute encapsulated the deep respect and admiration felt by all, as he expressed, “Toriyama-san taught me what it means to be a ‘professional' and what ‘work' is.”
Furthermore, these tributes serve as a poignant reminder of Toriyama's enduring legacy and the profound impact he has left on the world of manga, anime, and gaming. While fans mourn the loss of a visionary talent, they also celebrate the lasting influence and inspiration of Akira Toriyama's remarkable contributions.