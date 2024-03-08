The recent passing of iconic manga author Akira Toriyama has left a profound impact on fans worldwide. Best known as the creator of the immensely popular Dragon Ball series, Toriyama's legacy extends far beyond the realm of manga and anime. His influence has permeated into the world of sports, where athletes from various disciplines have paid homage to his iconic creations in memorable moments. Let's delve into some of these top Dragon Ball moments in sports.
Noah Lyles: Channeling Ultra Instinct
Firstly, in 2019, sprinting sensation Noah Lyles made waves at the USATF Outdoor Championships with a unique hair color choice – silver. While this may seem unconventional for an elite athlete, Lyles drew inspiration from the iconic Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z. His silver hair mirrored the transformation of Goku, the series' protagonist, into his final stage known as Ultra Instinct. This form, described as an ultimate technique, resonated with Lyles as he prepared to compete at his highest level. By channeling the power of Ultra Instinct, Lyles showed his commitment to greatness and his love for Dragon Ball.
Harvey Elliot: Celebrating with Kamehameha
Additionally in the world of football, Liverpool's Harvey Elliot captivated fans with a memorable celebration after scoring a winning goal against Crystal Palace. Channeling his inner Goku, Elliot struck the iconic Kamehameha pose from Dragon Ball, much to the delight of anime enthusiasts and football fans alike. The Kamehameha, a signature move in the series, involves gathering energy and releasing it in a powerful beam. Elliot's homage to Dragon Ball showcased the intersection of sports and anime, capturing the imagination of fans around the world.
Carl Lawson Jr.: Finding Inspiration in Dragon Ball
Also, Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Carl Lawson Jr. credited Dragon Ball Z for inspiring his journey as a professional athlete. Lawson's love for the series dates back to his childhood, with Dragon Ball serving as a source of motivation and passion. For Lawson, the Saiyan warriors' determination and resilience mirrored his own mindset on the football field. By embracing the spirit of Dragon Ball, Lawson found strength and purpose in pursuing his athletic dreams, highlighting the profound impact of Akira Toriyama's creation beyond entertainment.
LeBron James: Embracing the Legacy of Goku
Similarly, NBA superstar LeBron James, alongside his sons Bronny and Bryce, paid tribute to the legendary Goku and his sons from Dragon Ball Z. In a training session at the Los Angeles Lakers facility, LeBron likened himself and his sons to the iconic trio, symbolizing their dominance on the basketball court. By bringing up Goku's legacy of strength, leadership, and excellence, LeBron underscored the parallels between sports icons and anime heroes. The image of LeBron and his sons, accompanied by three crowns, served as a powerful testament to their collective prowess and legacy in the world of basketball.
Toriyama's Enduring Legacy
Furthermore, as we reflect on these memorable Dragon Ball moments in sports, it's evident that Akira Toriyama's influence transcends cultural boundaries and resonates with athletes worldwide. His iconic characters and themes of determination, resilience, and teamwork continue to inspire athletes across various disciplines. Toriyama's passing may mark the end of an era, but his legacy lives on through the indelible impact he has left on sports and popular culture. As athletes continue to channel the spirit of Dragon Ball in their performances and celebrations, Toriyama's legacy will remain immortalized in the hearts of fans everywhere.