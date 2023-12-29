Explore the uncertain future of Roberto Firmino at Al Ahli amid transfer interests from England, Turkey, and other Saudi clubs.

Roberto Firmino's journey at Al Ahli has been a rollercoaster ride, prompting speculation about his imminent departure amid interests from diverse footballing destinations. The 32-year-old Brazilian, formerly a key figure at Liverpool, made an explosive debut in the Saudi Pro League, netting a memorable hat-trick. However, his scoring spree quickly dried up, drawing criticism from Al Ahli's fanbase amidst the team's current third-place standing in the league.

Despite featuring in a modest 18 games, Firmino's dissatisfaction with Al Ahli's playing style has fueled discussions of a potential move during the upcoming winter transfer window. Initial interest from English side Sheffield United cooled following managerial changes, leaving uncertainties about Firmino's future destination.

While talk of a return to Europe or Brazil is on the cards for Firmino, Turkish clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services. Within Saudi Arabia, Al Shabab, Al Ettifaq, and Al Fateh have all emerged as potential suitors, each presenting distinct possibilities for the seasoned striker.

Al Ahli, aiming to offload Firmino on loan, has preferences based on financial considerations. Al Shabab's ability to cover Firmino's wages from their remaining budget places them as the preferred destination, while Al Ettifaq, under the management of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, faces financial constraints unless Al Ahli agrees to supplement Firmino's salary.

Gerrard, speaking fondly of Firmino's talents, refrained from delving into the ongoing transfer speculations, emphasizing the player's current commitment to Al Ahli.

As Firmino's game time diminishes, the looming Saudi winter break adds urgency to potential transfer talks. Whether the Brazilian forward will depart the King Abdullah Sports City in January or contemplate a move next summer remains uncertain, leaving his future at Al Ahli shrouded in speculation as he awaits one final opportunity to showcase his skills before the mid-season hiatus.