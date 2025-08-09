Taylor Swift and Andy Reid go way back.

In a conversation with 96.5 The Fan, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach shared that she met the 14-time Grammy winner prior to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

“Now listen, I knew her before he knew her,” Coach Reid said of Swift. “My family has been a big fan of hers, and we know her father and mother. They're from the Philadelphia area. Her dad's a huge football fan, so we hit it off with him.”

“She became this famous person, arguably the most famous person in the world since probably the Queen passed away. She sure handles it the right way and that's the part I appreciate the most,” he added.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach was asked about how Swift's presence at the NFL games has contributed to more women watching the sport.

“I think it's great. Women, girls, they're looking at the game a little bit more… I think it's a beautiful thing all the way around,” Coach Reid said. “The thing I appreciate most is the way she handles it, how Trav handles it, they do it the right way.”

Earlier in the conversation, Reid shared that he already has some thoughts on a potential wedding speech if or when Swift and Kelce decide to get married.

“Well, there are a few I can’t tell,” he joked. “I mean, he’s done so many good things—all the things he does off the field people don’t know about, just helping people out. He’s got a big heart that way. I appreciate that the most.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship now

The couple has been dating since 2023 and over the course of their relationship have seemingly been getting more serious. This past year, the couple has been thinking of life after the NFL — Kelce begins his 13th season in the league next month — and have reportedly looking for property to own together. They have allegedly been looking in Ohio and Montana as they have been enjoying the offseason. The laidback approach they've had over the past couple of months has been beneficial to their relationship.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told People. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They've been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

Another clue into how serious they are getting is that Kelce posted Swift onto his Instagram profile for the first time which sources reveal the post was more than just sharing a small part of their lives together.

“It was intentional,” the source says of Kelce via People. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

“They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever,” the source adds.