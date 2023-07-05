In an intriguing development, it seems that there is a possibility of a reunion between Roberto Firmino and his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané in the Saudi Pro League, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Saudi clubs are actively pursuing the signature of Sadio Mané, and Al-Ahli, in particular, is keen to reunite the dynamic duo.

Al-Ahli, who recently secured the services of Roberto Firmino on a free transfer from Liverpool, has expressed their interest in signing Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich. The Saudi club has been pushing for the transfer in the past few days, hoping to bring together the formidable partnership of Firmino and Mané once again.

While there is interest from other clubs as well, Al-Ahli remains determined to make the reunion happen. The club is waiting to hear the intentions of Sadio Mané, who has yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Roberto Firmino's move to Al-Ahli marks another high-profile transfer to the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian forward joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy in making a switch to Saudi Arabia, adding to the growing reputation and allure of the league.

The potential reunion of Firmino and Mané at Al-Ahli would undoubtedly create excitement among football fans. The duo formed a formidable partnership at Liverpool, contributing significantly to the club's success in recent years. Their understanding on the pitch and ability to create scoring opportunities for each other could be rekindled in the Saudi Pro League.

As the transfer saga unfolds, fans eagerly await Sadio Mané's decision and the possibility of witnessing the Firmino-Mané partnership in action once again. The allure of playing together and the prospect of continued success could be influential factors in Mané's final decision.