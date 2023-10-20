Al Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League side managed by Steven Gerrard, is making strategic moves to secure the services of Jesse Lingard. Still, a complex puzzle of foreign player regulations needs solving. The Saudi league mandates that only eight foreign players can feature in a matchday squad, and Al Ettifaq currently has ten on their roster, necessitating some departures to accommodate Lingard.

According to a source from ESPN, the club is considering parting ways with Sweden international Robin Quaison and Brazilian winger Vitinho to meet the league's foreign player quota. Gerrard, who holds the reins when signing foreign players, has already welcomed the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Demarai Gray into the fold since his appointment in July.

Gerrard is keen to integrate Lingard into his squad, and the 30-year-old former Manchester United forward has been actively participating in training sessions with Al Ettifaq. He even showcased his abilities by playing and scoring in a friendly against Al Khaldiya earlier this month.

Lingard, who has also attracted interest from La Liga side Osasuna, has been without a club since departing Nottingham Forest at the end of the season. Although he trained with West Ham, where he had a successful loan spell in 2021, a permanent move to Al Ettifaq now appears to be the most likely scenario.

Before leaving Old Trafford in 2022, the English midfielder had an illustrious tenure at Manchester United, amassing 35 goals in 232 appearances. He has earned 32 caps for the England national team and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad that reached the World Cup semifinals in Russia in 2018.

As Al Ettifaq navigates the complexities of the Saudi Pro League's foreign player restrictions, the prospect of Jesse Lingard donning their colors is growing increasingly likely, potentially adding a new dimension to their attacking prowess. Fans and enthusiasts of both the player and the club will eagerly watch the outcome of these negotiations.