Cristiano Ronaldo was taunted with Messi chants as his Al Nassr side were thrashed 3-0 by Al Hilal in the First Division of Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese superstar had a goal disallowed for an alleged offside that the VAR did not review, and Al Hilal fans also taunted him with chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” throughout the match. Al Hilal's victory extended their lead to seven points at the top of the table, while Al Nassr remained in second place.

After the match, Ronaldo was seen making a gesture that appeared to be mocking the VAR and the Saudi Professional League's use of money. He was also seen exchanging words with someone at the entrance to the tunnel as the Al-Hilal fans continued to chant Messi's name.

Cristiano Ronaldo blowing kisses to Al-Hilal fans chanting ‘Messi’ at half-time 😘 (via @SPL_EN) pic.twitter.com/cSDGsoKxF1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 1, 2023

This is not the first time that fans in Saudi Arabia have taunted Ronaldo. Before these taunts from Al Hilal fans, he was booed by Al-Taawoun fans after he had a penalty saved.

Ronaldo is not enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia so far. He has been criticized for his performances and the target of fan abuse. It will be interesting to see how Ronaldo responds to this latest setback. He has a reputation for being a strong character, but he must be starting to wonder if he made a mistake in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's struggles in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo has struggled to find his best form since joining Al Nassr in January. He has scored only five goals in 11 appearances for the club, and his performances have been far below his usual standards. There has been speculation that Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr in the January transfer window. However, it is unclear if any clubs would be willing to sign him, given his high wages and recent struggles.

Al Hilal continue their dominance

Al Hilal are the reigning champions of Saudi Arabia, and they are showing no signs of slowing down this season. Their win over Al Nassr was their 13th in 15 league matches, and they have only lost once all season. Al Hilal are looking like an unstoppable force in Saudi Arabia, and they are on course to retain their title.