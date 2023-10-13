Former Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, currently setting the Saudi Pro League ablaze with his remarkable 24 goals in 24 appearances for Al-Nassr, has received an intriguing offer to rekindle his Premier League glory. Reports from El Nacional suggest that the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar could return to European football in 2024, with Newcastle United extending the invitation.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United in November 2022, after a contract termination due to disagreements with manager Erik ten Hag, sent shockwaves across the football world. Subsequently, he found a new home in the Saudi Arabian giants, Al-Nassr, shortly after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His exceptional performances in the Saudi Pro League have drawn the attention of the club's owners, who now propose a return to the Premier League.

Although the Portuguese forward has not yet embraced the idea, the prospect of returning to the Premier League, primarily with Newcastle United, could be an enticing challenge for a player of his caliber. The Magpies, riding high on the confidence from a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, are eager to bolster their squad with marquee signings.

Newcastle United's interest in Cristiano Ronaldo coincides with their ambitions to bring top talents to the club. While Ronaldo has flourished in Saudi Arabia, he yearns for more competition and a more challenging test, a desire that resonates with his enduring competitive spirit. Despite his dominance in the Saudi Pro League, he may consider a return to Europe, even though he seemed poised to conclude his career in Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United, an outfit with historical prestige in English football and ambitious owners, remains an intriguing option for Ronaldo, who famously scored twice against them on his second Manchester United debut in 2021. While the move isn't finalized, it's a development worth monitoring, as the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo gracing the Premier League stage once again beckons, potentially ahead of the upcoming Euros.