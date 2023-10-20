The football world was shocked as Neymar, the Brazilian superstar, suffered a horrifying knee injury. At the same time, he is on international duty, potentially costing his club, Al Hilal, a significant sum. The injury occurred during Brazil's World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, forcing the former Barcelona man to be tearfully stretchered off.

Al Hilal later confirmed the severity of the injury, revealing that Neymar had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury that would necessitate surgery and a prolonged period on the sidelines. This injury is a massive blow for the player and a financial concern for his club.

FIFA, the global governing body for football, has an insurance policy known as the FIFA Club Protection Programme (CPP). According to the reports from GOAL, this program is designed to cover a player's salary in the event of injury while on international duty. It guarantees payment for a player's wages from 28 days to a year, with a maximum coverage of £6.5 million.

In Neymar's case, this means that FIFA will be responsible for paying the maximum compensation amount to Al Hilal. While this may provide some relief, the financial burden is still substantial. The former PSG man is currently under a contract reported to be worth a staggering £276 million over a two-year period.

A series of setbacks have plagued Neymar's journey with Al Hilal since his arrival in August. He missed the first four Saudi Pro League matches he was eligible to play due to a muscle issue. He has made just five appearances in the current season, with one goal to his name.

As Neymar begins recovering from this severe injury, Al Hilal will continue their campaign in the league, facing Al-Khaleej on Sunday. The eyes of fans, both at the club and worldwide, will be keenly fixed on Neymar's rehabilitation progress, hoping to see the star forward return stronger than ever. In the meantime, the financial implications of this unfortunate injury will underscore the significance of robust insurance policies in football.