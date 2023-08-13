Al Hilal are actively pursuing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar in this window. The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions throughout this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal initially presented an “incredible” bid to land PSG's Neymar. Reports consider it to be a “huge bid.” Neymar seems tempted by the move and is negotiating with his representatives about this possibility. Negotiations between PSG and Al Hilal are underway.

Recently, the Italian journalist Romano reported that the next few hours could be crucial to deciding Neymar's fate at PSG. Both clubs are reported to be in advanced talks.

There is a feeling within Al Hilal that they want to get Neymar after failing with the Kylian Mbappe move. The Saudi Pro League outfit presented PSG with an incredible £257m bid to land the World Cup winner. Although PSG accepted the offer, Mbappe failed to agree personal terms with Al Hilal.

PSG manager Luis Enrique seems to be angry about how the players have handled themselves in the summer. Hence, he decided to drop both Neymar and Mbappe in the opening Ligue 1 game against Lorient. The match finished goalless.

Al Hilal have endured a heartbreaking defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup final, losing 2-1 in extra time after taking the lead through Michael in the 51st minute. Ronaldo was the star of the show as his brace ensured that Al Nassr secured their first Arab Club Champions Cup title in their history.

For Al Hilal, they have been given a reality check. They were unable to break down a nine-man defensive unit of Al Nassr, which is why they would need a player of Ronaldo's pedigree, and that can be Neymar.