If you ever want to see the difference between a common man and a football superstar, you don’t need to look further than Neymar’s transfer saga. The Brazilian has completed his move to Al Hilal from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), becoming the latest big name to come to the Middle East.

Although the world already knew about Neymar’s wealth, another thing is to show it to the world. The former Barcelona man has received massive criticism from the football community for the method of transport he took to join Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Neymar reportedly took a private Boeing 747 owned by Alwaleed bin Talal to join his new side in the Middle East.

It is also said that Neymar’s flight’s carbon footprint is around 858 tonnes. This is statistically 85 times higher than the environmental impact of a UK-based person annually. You may think about this stat when recycling your house or garden.

Neymar flying from Paris to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on a private Boeing 747 pic.twitter.com/c16wOD0TcF — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 19, 2023

It seems extraordinary that so much damage can be taken by a footballer for just joining his new side. People on social media were quick to point out their concerns on the newly-signed Al Hilal man.

One man on social media wrote, “Can’t believe I have to eat out of paper straws while people fly private! Such a waste of time,”.

Neymar won’t care, considering the bumper contract he signed with Al Hilal. He will earn £86.3m across two seasons, which is only second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Alongside the Portuguese legend, he will play against Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, N’Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez.