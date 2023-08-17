Neymar has become the latest big-money addition to the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian superstar ended his six-year tenure at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join Al Hilal on a two-year contract this summer. The former Barcelona man reportedly refused an offer to reunite with Lionel Messi in the MLS. Now, he will be earning £276m across two years at Al Hilal.

The most astonishing thing about Neymar's deal with Al Hilal is not just the numbers in his contract but also the excessive demands he has made to the club. According to the reports from Spanish outlet Cope, Neymar has demanded a 25-room mansion, a swimming pool, a sauna, and eight workers. These workers will be responsible for keeping their house neat and tidy. They will also keep a check on his nine cars. Neymar has further demanded all expenses for travel, restaurants, and hotels.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It remains to be seen if Al Hilal has fulfilled all the demands of Neymar. However, it is not easy having an employee that is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. As we have mentioned, he earns £276m at Al Hilal. However, he is still behind his long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in wages. The Portuguese legend earns £177m ($225m) per season with Al Nassr.

Neymar didn't feature in the first Ligue 1 game for PSG as Luis Enrique dropped him because of an unclear future. With his future now sorted, he will soon be seen running in the Al Hilal colors. He is likely to play against Al Feiha on Saturday.