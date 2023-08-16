Brazilian superstar Neymar has discussed the potential of reuniting with his long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old secured his much-awaited move to Al Hilal after spending six years at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Neymar reportedly refused a move to join his former teammate Lionel Messi in MLS to move to Saudi Pro League. He is set to be paid £129.2m per year by Al Hilal.

After securing his move to Al Hilal, Neymar has the chance to take on his long-term rival Ronaldo again. The Portuguese legend joined Al Nassr after his contract was terminated by Manchester United last December. Neymar was asked about Ronaldo's career in an interview with DAZN in September. The 31-year-old termed Ronaldo as a “genius.”

A couple of years ago, Neymar considered the 38-year-old an inspirational figure for him. He said, “The three athletes you mentioned (Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ) are reference points.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I believe that I'm on the same path as them because I take care of myself a lot, and I work hard. I know that I need my body ready to play at the high level that I demand of myself.”

Ronaldo and Neymar had a lot of tussles during their time together in Spain as they played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Neymar was an influential team member that won the Treble in 2015, whereas Ronaldo was key to Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League titles.

After Neymar's move to PSG, they met once in a competitive game in a two-legged Champions League tie in 2018. Ronaldo's Real Madrid triumphed with a score of 5-2 on aggregate. What the future holds for the two football sensations in Saudi Arabia remains to be seen.