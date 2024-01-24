Discover the drama surrounding Karim Benzema's potential exit from Saudi club Al-Ittihad following a heated clash with management.

Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, is seeking an exit from Saudi club Al-Ittihad after a heated dispute with management, according to a source close to the club. The 36-year-old former Real Madrid striker held a tense meeting with coach Marcelo Gallardo and club officials last Friday, expressing his inability to perform under the current setup.

Benzema has requested a temporary departure from Al-Ittihad to escape the challenging atmosphere, turning down the club's offer to loan him to another Saudi Pro League team. Despite being one of the highest-profile signings in the Saudi league, earning a reported 100 million euros ($109 million) per season, Benzema returned 17 days late from the mid-season break, leading to disciplinary action.

Training alone in Jeddah due to disciplinary reasons, the French striker is reportedly out of contention for a return to the team and is currently at a training camp in Dubai. Premier League club Chelsea has been linked with a potential loan deal for Benzema in the ongoing transfer window, while his former club Lyon couldn't afford his wages.

Despite rumors, a source close to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Al-Ittihad, asserts that Benzema cannot leave this month. The striker has scored nine goals in the Saudi Pro League this season but lags behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted 20 times for Al-Nassr.

Al-Ittihad finds itself in a challenging position in the league, currently seventh after three consecutive defeats, having scored the fewest goals and conceded the most among PIF-owned teams. The Saudi Pro League is set to resume on February 7, and Benzema's future remains a subject of intrigue amidst the club's struggles.