Discover the tumultuous journey of Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, marked by fan backlash and performance struggles.

Karim Benzema's transition to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League has hit turbulent waters, marked by disappointing performances and fan backlash. The Real Madrid icon's move, meant to ignite success for the Saudi side, has been overshadowed by criticisms, brutal nicknames, and an apparent rift between the player and the supporters.

The £86m-a-year move to Al-Ittihad was anticipated to elevate the team's status, especially with the caliber of players like N'Golo Kante and Fabinho joining forces. However, the team's recent struggles, culminating in a 5-2 defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, have plunged them into a dire situation, sitting 22 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Benzema, despite recording nine goals and four assists in 14 games, has faced harsh scrutiny. According to the reports from L'Equipe, fans' dissatisfaction, evident in the moniker ‘Ben-Hazima' (‘the son of defeat'), has amplified amid a slump in the team's performance. His reported discord with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo led to the coach's sacking, adding to the turmoil surrounding Benzema's tenure.

The French striker's struggles contrast at Al-Ittihad starkly with Ronaldo's sensational form in the same league. Ronaldo's remarkable goal-scoring feats, tallying 23 goals and 11 assists in 24 games, have highlighted Benzema's underperformance, placing him seventh in the league's scoring charts.

Reports of Benzema's alleged lack of effort and disconnect with Al-Ittihad's style of play further compound the challenges he faces in Saudi Arabia. His social media activity, notably deleting or suspending his Instagram account, adds to the speculation surrounding his discomfort and discontent within the club.

As Benzema grapples with the weight of expectations and fan disapproval, his stint at Al-Ittihad seems ensnared in difficulties, raising questions about his adaptation to the league and his ability to resurrect the team's fortunes.