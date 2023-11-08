Former Tottenham coach Nuno Espírito Santo sacked by Al Ittihad after clash with star player Karim Benzema amid a string of defeats.

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Nuno Espírito Santo finds himself out of a job once again, this time at Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad. The Portuguese manager's departure followed a reported clash with the team's star player, Karim Benzema, amid a string of disappointing results.

Nuno's tenure at Al Ittihad took a downturn as the team failed to secure a single victory in their last five league matches, leading to an early exit from the AFC Champions League. Despite boasting a squad featuring highly talented players like N'Golo Kanté, Jota, and Fabinho, the team managed just two wins in their last nine games across all competitions.

Tempers flared after a particularly embarrassing defeat to Al-Quwa Al-Juwiya, leading to a heated exchange of insults between Benzema and Nuno, as reported by Revelo. This incident likely played a significant role in the decision to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

Reports suggest that Al Ittihad may turn to a French manager to please Benzema, with Laurent Blanc, who previously managed Lyon, being rumored as a potential replacement. Additionally, the dream appointment of Zinedine Zidane has been mentioned, although the former Real Madrid coach has so far declined any suggestions.

In this managerial shake-up, Steven Gerrard, who currently manages Al Ettifaq, has announced his intention to “scour Europe” for new transfer targets. Al Ettifaq, sitting seventh in the league table, is looking to bolster its squad and improve its standing in the Saudi Pro League.

The departure of Nuno Espírito Santo marks another chapter in the ever-evolving landscape of football management, and it will be interesting to see how Al Ittihad responds to their new leadership.