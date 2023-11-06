Al-Ittihad, the Saudi football powerhouse with Karim Benzema, found themselves facing disappointment in the AFC Champions League

In a surprising turn of events, Al-Ittihad, the Saudi football powerhouse, found themselves facing disappointment in the AFC Champions League as they suffered their second consecutive defeat, this time against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, reported by GOAL. The match, marked by high expectations due to Al-Ittihad's star-studded lineup, including notable names like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kane, and Diogo Jota, ended in a 2-0 loss for the visiting team.

The critical moment of the game unfolded close to the end of the first half when Ali Jassim, representing Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, showcased his prowess by finding the back of the net. Al-Ittihad's defense struggled to contain the opposition, leading to further despair as Mohhanad Abdul-Raheem capitalized on a header opportunity, extending the lead to 2-0 and solidifying the home team's triumph.

Despite this setback, Al-Ittihad maintains their position at the top of their Champions League group, but the narrow two-point gap with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya demands heightened focus and determination in the upcoming matches. The defeat has raised concerns among fans and pundits alike, particularly in light of the team's recent struggles in the Saudi Pro League.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo now faces intensified scrutiny as questions arise about the squad's form and ability to bounce back from this challenging period. As the pressure mounts, Al-Ittihad's upcoming clash with Al-Abha on Friday, November 10, in the Saudi Pro League takes on paramount importance, offering an opportunity for redemption and a chance to reignite the team's winning spirit.

Football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await Al-Ittihad's response as they strive to regain their momentum, both in the AFC Champions League and the domestic league. Stay tuned for further updates on Al-Ittihad's journey, as they look to overcome these setbacks and emerge stronger in their pursuit of glory.