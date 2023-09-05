Al Michaels' net worth in 2023 is $40 million. Michaels is a sportscaster for NBC Sports and Amazon. He is a five-time Sports Emmy Award winner, a three-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year, and American Sportscaster Association's Sportscaster of the Year. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Al Michaels' net worth in 2023.

Al Michaels' net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Al Michaels was born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Brooklyn. He attended Alexander Hamilton High School. After graduating from high school, Michaels studied at Arizona State. Here, Michaels honed his sportscasting skills by majoring in radio and television while taking a minor in journalism. Furthermore, Michaels also covered various sports, including basketball, football, and baseball for Arizona State's radio station.

Al Michaels works on the Dating Game

Believe it or not, before Michaels embarked on a sportscasting career, he worked with Chuck Barry Productions' The Dating Game. While on the set of The Dating Game, Michaels was tasked to be a talent coordinator, where he picked the women that will appear on the television series.

Al Michaels working for the Los Angeles Lakers

In 1964, Michaels finally reached closer to his dream job as a sportscaster. During that year, Michaels was hired by then Los Angeles Lakers owner Jack Kent Cooke to become the team's broadcaster and public relations.

Unfortunately, the stint only lasted for eight games, as per reports. Among the eight, only four were regular-season games which aired on television.

Al Michaels' early sportscasting career

After getting laid off by the Los Angeles Lakers, Michaels got a job for KHVT-TV television station. Here, he covered the games of the Hawaii Islanders baseball squad. For his efforts, Michaels was named Hawaii's Sportscaster of the Year.

In 1971, Michaels had a breakthrough role as a play-by-play announcer for the Cincinnati Reds. Afterwards, Michaels eventually left the Reds to become a play-by-play announcer for the San Francisco Giants. At the same time, he also covered UCLA basketball games.

In 1972, Michaels also covered hockey at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Japan.

Al Michaels is hired by ABC Sports

After kickstarting his sportscasting career, Michaels eventually landed a job at ABC Sports. With ABC Sports, Michaels worked there from 1977 to 2006. In fact, a lot of sports fans remember him for his stellar commentating, one of which was at the 1980 Winter Olympics when he proclaimed “do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

On the other hand, Michaels also made his commentating presence felt when an earthquake struck during the 1989 World Series. After the earthquake, when ABC restored its broadcast, Michaels claimed “Well folks, that's the greatest open in the history of television, bar none!”

Michaels would cover several sports events with ABC Sports. These included college football and basketball, track and field, golf, boxing, figure skating, road cycling, ice hockey, a string of Olympic games, and Major League Baseball. In addition to these, Michaels was also a fixture in ABC's Monday Night Football.

Moreover, Michaels would also win his first two Sports Emmy Awards as part of ABC Sports, both of which were for Outstanding Sports Personality.

Al Michaels joins NBC Sports

2006 would be the last time Michaels worked for ABC Sports, as he took his talents to NBC Sports. With NBC Sports, Michaels reportedly earned an annual salary of $8 million, based on a report by Sporting News. With NBC, Michaels led the network's coverage of the NFL's Super Bowl. In fact, the Sports Emmy Award-winning sportscaster called his first Super Bowl with NBC at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

In addition to this, he also served as the daytime host for NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games from 2010 to 2016. Michaels also covered boxing for NBC, particularly matches in Premiere Boxing Champions.

With NBC Sports, Michaels would win three more Sports Emmy Awards, also for Outstanding Sports Personality.

Al Michaels signs with Amazon Prime

In 2022, Michaels left Sunday Night Football on NBC after his contract expired, to join Amazon. With Amazon, he will be serving as the play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football. Michaels signed a three-year contract that will pay him $33 million.

In his first year on the job, football fans criticized the award-winning sportscaster for being “boring.” However, Michaels responded with defiance.

In an interview with USA Today, Michaels said “Look, sometimes I’ll take some (expletive). People say, ‘He didn’t get excited enough.' What do you want me to do? Scream, holler, yell the game? That ain’t me. That ain’t (Joe) Buck, that ain’t (Jim) Nantz. I can’t pay attention to anti-social media. We live in a country with 330 million people. And if eight people rip you on social media, I’m going, ‘huh?' Now anybody sitting in a basement has a platform. You can’t let things like that distress you. I’ve been doing this for so long. And I wouldn’t be here at this point still doing a major package if I was doing it the wrong way.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Al Michaels' net worth in 2023?