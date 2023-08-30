Al Nassr forward Anderson Talisca has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his future at the club. The Brazilian forward has been at the Saudi Pro League club since 2021 and has scored 20 goals in his last 23 appearances.

However, due to AFC Champions League rules, he was subject to an Al Nassr departure. According to the rules, a Saudi Pro League club can have utmost five non-Asian-born players in the squad. However, Al Nassr already has Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, and Alex Telles.

Due to these rules and regulations, there were concerns about Talisca’s future. However, the Al Nassr talisman dismissed all those rumors by issuing a statement on X. He said, “Al Nassr fans, you who love this club, stop supporting it; fake news. I renewed until 2026, there's no reason for me to leave the club,”

“I'm happy here, I don't want to go anywhere. I have a beautiful history with this club. When I arrived at the club, I went through all the difficulties with this club, don't forget it either.”

This is good news for manager Luis Castro and Ronaldo, who are impressed by Al Nassr’s summer recruitment. The Jeddah-based club recently confirmed the signing of Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City too, which adds to their solidity in defense.

However, the club understands the importance of retaining key players like Talisca for their AFC Champions League hopes. By keeping Talisca, they can put the pressure off Ronaldo regarding goalscoring.

Although the Portuguese legend is still firing, he is 38 and cannot play every game. Hence, keeping Talisca would bode well for their future aspirations.