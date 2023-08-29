In a recent statement, Anderson Talisca, the talented Brazilian forward and teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, has dismissed rumors of his potential departure from the club, reported by goal.com. Speculation arose after Al-Nassr signed Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, leading to concerns about the number of foreign players allowed in the AFC Champions League.

Talisca's impressive performance last season, with an astounding 20 goals from 23 appearances, solidified his importance to the team and his strong partnership with Ronaldo. However, with restrictions allowing only five non-Asian players per squad in the AFC Champions League, reports suggested that Talisca could be sacrificed to accommodate the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mane, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles, and Marcelo Brozovic.

Putting all doubts to rest, Talisca took to social media to address the situation directly, reassuring Al Nassr fans that he remains committed to the club. He stated, “Al Nassr fans, you who love this club, stop supporting it; fake news. I renewed until 2026, there's no reason for me to leave the club. I'm not negotiating with anyone, the club has no intention of leaving me because there's no reason, And the numbers don't lie.”

Expressing his happiness and contentment with his current situation, Talisca emphasized his beautiful history with the club. He acknowledged the challenges he faced upon joining Al-Nassr and affirmed his unwavering loyalty. “I'm going nowhere. I have no intention of leaving here, and I am happy in this country with my family! We follow together. I love you. Let's focus on supporting our team tomorrow at the stadium that matters most.”

As the AFC Champions League approaches, Al-Nassr supporters can rest assured that Anderson Talisca's unwavering commitment and passion for the club will continue to drive them towards success.