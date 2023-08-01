Cristiano Ronaldo is a sporting phenomenon. At the twilight of his career at Al Nassr, when he doesn't have the prowess that he had to dominate the football world for almost two decades, he is still coming up with the goods. It is almost as if Ronaldo breaks a record after every goal he scores recently.

On Monday, the Portuguese all-time top scorer scored his first goal of the season with a trademark header. He scored in the 74th minute against Tunisian club Monastir to ensure a 2-1 win for Al Nassr. The former Manchester United man met the cross on the right back post to give the keeper no chance.

By scoring on Monday, Ronaldo broke the record of Gerd Muller of 144 headed goals. The Portuguese striker is now at 145. It is also the 22nd successive season in which the 38-year-old has found the net.

Even after so much has been said about him, there are still questions about what makes Ronaldo such a huge record-breaker in football. When he moved to Al Nassr, many expected he wouldn't be as attractive as in Europe. However, not only has he been attractive, his move to Saudi Arabia has seen an army of football talent come to the Middle East. N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, and Jordan Henderson in Saudi Arabia join Ronaldo.

Despite being 38 years old, he still looks supremely fit and agile. Most importantly, he has a never-give-up attitude. Despite what the doubters say about him, he is fueled by them and makes his football do the talking.