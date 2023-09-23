In the world of football, one name stands tall, and that name is Cristiano Ronaldo. At 38, when many might consider hanging up their boots, the Al Nassr man emphatically declares, “I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I'm done.” The Portuguese superstar's relentless passion for the game and his enduring love for scoring goals and winning drive his remarkable journey.

In 2023, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down, netting 33 goals in just 38 appearances across all competitions. Five goals have adorned the colors of his beloved Portugal, reaffirming his status as the most outstanding international goalscorer with 123 goals.

Ronaldo's incredible career spans five countries, leaving an indelible mark in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. His goal tally is astounding, with 855 goals to his name. This includes 145 goals for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, five for Sporting Lisbon, and 29 for Al Nassr.

What truly sets Ronaldo apart is his prolific scoring and penchant for lifting trophies. He boasts a trophy cabinet with prestigious titles, from the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship with Portugal to five Champions League triumphs shared between Real Madrid and Manchester United. Ronaldo has also clinched domestic league titles in England, Spain, and Italy.

Recently, Ronaldo added the Arab Club Champions Cup to his collection, delivering a standout performance with a brace in the final against Al Hilal. His ability to shine on the grandest stages is legendary, having scored in three Champions League finals. Ronaldo now proudly holds the title of the greatest goalscorer in Champions League history, a testament to his enduring greatness.

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey inspires all, proving that age is merely a number in the relentless pursuit of excellence. Ronaldo's quest for greatness knows no bounds as long as his passion burns and his legs allow, leaving an indelible mark on the beautiful game.