At the age of 38, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the boundaries of age and expectations, showcasing his exceptional skills in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo's prolific scoring form for Al Nassr has left fans and pundits astounded as he notches his ninth goal of the 2023/24 season, setting the stage for a potentially historic campaign.

Ronaldo's latest goal came early in the match against Al-Ahli, with a clinical finish in the fourth minute, courtesy of an assist from former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane. This goal extends his tally to an impressive nine league goals in six appearances in the Saudi Pro League. For a player of his caliber, these standards are nothing short of exceptional.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Ronaldo appears poised for a historic season in Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr making a promising start to the campaign. Their recent victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup signals a winning mentality that could propel them to greater success.

The Portuguese veteran's scoring prowess knows no bounds, as he now boasts an incredible total of 33 goals in 2023. Last season, he contributed 14 goals in 16 appearances in the SPL, and this season's form suggests he's set to surpass that mark. Notably, Ronaldo's influence extends beyond scoring, as he has also provided seven assists in 2023.

Incredibly, Ronaldo has amassed a total of 41 goals plus assists in 2023 across 39 games, a feat that defies conventional expectations for a player his age. As the year progresses, it's safe to assume that this remarkable tally will continue to rise. Cristiano Ronaldo's journey with Al Nassr is not just about breaking records; it's a testament to his enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to excellence, captivating football fans around the world with his timeless brilliance.