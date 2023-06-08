Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese forward currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham and become the owner of a football club in the future, reported by goal.com.

Despite being 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has not given any indication of retiring anytime soon. He has previously hinted at playing into his 40s, which means his plans for post-football life are currently on hold. However, with his personal wealth soaring while in the Middle East, Ronaldo has revealed his ambition to emulate former Manchester United teammate Beckham and take on a role as the owner or president of a professional club.

During a press conference in Madrid, Ronaldo stated, “It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a club.” Beckham, who played for the LA Galaxy, had a deal in his contract that allowed him to acquire a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise upon retirement. He exercised that option and became a co-owner of Inter Miami, a team that recently secured the signing of Lionel Messi.

Although Ronaldo does not currently have a similar agreement in place, his substantial earnings make it feasible for him to finance a future club takeover. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is earning around $221 million annually at Al-Nassr, making it the most lucrative contract in world football. With his personal fortune estimated to be around $500 million, Ronaldo has the financial means to pursue his ownership ambitions when the time is right.

As Ronaldo continues to excel on the pitch, fans eagerly await his future endeavors off the field, eagerly anticipating the day he takes on the challenge of club ownership.