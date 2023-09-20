Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of the AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis FC has sent the nation into a frenzy of excitement. The 38-year-old football icon touched down in Tehran to prepare for the highly anticipated match at the Azadi Stadium, and his presence instantly drew thousands of passionate supporters to the city's streets. Ronaldo's popularity was displayed as fans eagerly followed Al Nassr, his current club, from the airport to their hotel, joyfully recreating his trademark celebration, the “Siu,” while surrounding the team bus.

The overwhelming enthusiasm prompted heightened security measures around the Al Nassr team hotel, as fans even climbed a nearby mountain to glimpse the Portuguese superstar. Amongst the excitement, a poignant moment emerged when a young Al Nassr supporter, tearfully stopped by the police from meeting Ronaldo, captured hearts. Demonstrating his gracious nature off the field, Ronaldo extended an invitation to the young fan, fulfilling his dream by gifting him a signed Al Nassr jersey.

كـرة القـدم ليست مجرد لعبة

هي أكبر من ذلك بكثيــر 💛#النصر السعودي و نجمه رونالدو يجسدان ذلك 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/xJPS7D7cVP — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) September 18, 2023

For the youth of Iran, who have faced economic challenges and international sanctions, Ronaldo's presence is a cherished blessing, radiating happiness and excitement throughout the nation. Ronaldo, renowned for his incredible personality, has the most Instagram followers, boasting a staggering 605 million.

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in 2023 set the stage for a wave of football talent to join the Gulf country, with prominent names like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, and Sadio Mane following suit. Despite the anticipation surrounding the match against Persepolis FC, it will be played behind closed doors due to a ban imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) related to license regulations. Nevertheless, the AFC Champions League remains the pinnacle of Asian club competitions, where top teams from across the continent compete in high-stakes battles, captivating fans worldwide.