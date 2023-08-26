Is there a more happy person in Saudi Arabia at the moment than Cristiano Ronaldo? Ever since the Portuguese legend moved to Al Nassr, he has seemed to have attracted an army of football talent to the Saudi Pro League. Now, he has scored his first hat-trick for Al Nassr in a convincing 5-0 thumping over Al Fateh. Last but not least, he also knows a little bit about Saudi Arabian culture.

According to the reports from Sports Bible, Ronaldo has been learning the Arabic language since his move to Al Nassr in December. The Portuguese legend has been learning multiple languages throughout the course of his career. When he moved to Manchester United in 2003, he needed a translator to communicate with the staff and the players. Eventually, he learned English and could speak the language fluently. Afterward, he moved to Real Madrid and took Spanish classes. Then, he moved to Juventus and learned Italian.

A new environment always brings new challenges, and one of the challenges is the language barrier. However, Ronaldo seems to be enjoying it and knows a few words to greet the fans. During Al Nassr's win against Al Fateh, the club posted a video on X in which Ronaldo was coming to the dressing room. Before he moved into the locker room, he spoke “Salam Alaikum” loudly. It is a traditional Arabic greeting which all Muslims around the world use.

After saying those words, Ronaldo burst into a smile before walking away. Maybe, he couldn't believe how good he already was in speaking Arabic.