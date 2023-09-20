Football fans in Tehran, Iran, gave a rapturous welcome to Cristiano Ronaldo as he arrived in the Iranian capital with the Al Nassr squad ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Persepolis FC. The crowd's enthusiasm was palpable as they tracked Ronaldo's aircraft and gathered in numbers at the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Tehran's municipality joined in the excitement, adorning the city with multilingual banners welcoming Ronaldo and his teammates. However, the enthusiasm of the fans, who eagerly awaited the superstar's presence, was met with disappointment as the match was to be played behind closed doors. The AFC imposed this measure due to a 2020 social media post by Persepolis FC, which was deemed offensive to an Indian club.

🇮🇷♥️💛🇸🇦 An Unforgettable Welcome! 🤯 Passionate Iranian fans give @AlNassrFC and @Cristiano an unforgettable reception during their journey from the airport to the hotel! Football truly knows no borders. ⚽🤝🌍 #ACL pic.twitter.com/iW3i58mGor — #ACL (@TheAFCCL) September 19, 2023

Despite the absence of spectators, heavy security surrounded the bus that transported the Al Nassr players to their hotel, the luxurious Espinas Palace in northwestern Tehran, Iran. The bus driver quickly gained social media fame, accumulating a substantial following on Instagram within hours.

Scores of fans chased after the bus, with videos showing their unwavering devotion. As the team arrived at the hotel, a crowd of supporters gathered at the entrance, some even managing to access the lobby and corridors. Spectators could be seen climbing the hills behind the hotel, eager to glimpse their football idols.

The excitement reached a crescendo as the Al Nassr squad made their way to their reserved floors amid chants of Ronaldo's name. However, the fans' enthusiasm eventually led to the cancellation of the team's training session for the day, underscoring the electric atmosphere surrounding Ronaldo's presence in Tehran, Iran.