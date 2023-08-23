Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch, you can expect box-office stuff from the Portuguese legend. Regardless of whether his team is winning or losing, Ronaldo always tends to attract headlines. And that is exactly what happened in Al Nassr's clash yesterday against Shabab Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr sealed a dramatic comeback as they won 4-2 thanks to last-minute goals from Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca, and Marcelo Brozovic. However, it was Ronaldo's confrontation with the referees at halftime that attracted the headlines.

Ronaldo was attempting a bicycle kick when the ball appeared to have hit Shabab Al-Ahli's defender's hand. The Portuguese legend was quick to identify it and appeal. However, the referees denied his appeal for a penalty kick, and the play continued. Once it was half-time, Ronaldo expressed his frustration at the referees for not giving the penalty kick.

#VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo shows frustration with referees at halftime in Asian team match, urges them to “WAKE UP” pic.twitter.com/mo1U0OlpTU — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) August 22, 2023

Al Nassr's Abdulelah Al-Amri was the first to go to the referee to complain about the penalty incident. Within no time, Ronaldo intervened and threw the captain's armband on the floor in protest. Before heading to the dugout, Ronaldo appeared to have had a spat with a fan in the stands about the incident as well.

Although Ronaldo has had many confrontations with referees and opposition players in the past, we have rarely seen the former Manchester United man this angry. However, the Portuguese legend can be a happy man as those incidents didn't impact the result as Al Nassr won 4-2 in the AFC Champions League. They will next play Al Fatah on 25th August.