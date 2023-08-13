Cristiano Ronaldo has just secured one of the most incredible nights in the history of Al Nassr. The Saudi Pro League club won the Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al Hilal by 2-1 after extra time. However, the excitement within Ronaldo fans was quickly demolished after the recent news broke by Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

According to the reports from Sports Manor, a viral video has been flying around on multiple social media platforms, including Ronaldo Jr. conversing with his friends. Although his friends cannot be recognized, Ronaldo's son can be identified with his voice and username, “Cris Jnr.”.

During the conversation, one of Ronaldo Jr.'s friends says, “I am coming to Saudi next year.”. Ronaldo Jr. replied, “Come this year. I probably won't be here next year.” This conversation has resulted in conjecture among football fans. Many believe this is the end of Ronaldo's football career as there won't be any suitable buyers for him.

🚨🚨 كريستيانو جونيور لأحد أصدقائه عندما قال صديقه انه سيذهب الى السعودية لرؤيته العام القادم | "تعال هذا العام ، العام القادم على الأرجح لن اكون موجود هنا (بالسعودية)." pic.twitter.com/KVnAH1yPFy — عالم القوت (@GOATTWORLD) August 12, 2023

One fan said, “Ronaldo Is Highly Likely to Retire.” Many fans tried to argue against him but couldn't do anything but agree with him.

Reports show that the Al Nassr forward will bid goodbye to international football after the European Championships 2024. In terms of domestic football, many believe that his Al Nassr departure could result in him returning to European football, with Sporting Lisbon being considered a final destination.

Ronaldo's football journey started with the Portuguese giants in 2002, before he became famous at Manchester United. Many also believe Newcastle United is possible, considering their owners are based in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo currently plays.