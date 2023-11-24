Discover Cristiano Ronaldo's touching surprise for Sadio Mane at Al Nassr, celebrating Mane's 100th international cap with a cake.

In a heartwarming gesture, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al Nassr team orchestrated a touching celebration for Sadio Mane, commemorating his remarkable achievement of 100 international caps. His teammates treated the Senegalese star to a personalized cake, marking the milestone in a touching ceremony.

Al Nassr shared a heartening video on social media, capturing Mane's joyous celebration with his teammates, featuring a personalized cake adorned with his national team jersey. Ronaldo, beaming with delight, joined in the festivities, passing Mane a knife to cut the cake, highlighting the camaraderie within the team.

Mane's 100th international appearance was illustrious, with the forward securing a brace against South Sudan, contributing to Senegal's commanding 4-0 victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. As Senegal's all-time top scorer and second in appearances behind Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye, Mane's contribution to his national team has been stellar.

🎬 Saaadioo .. Saaadioo .. Saaadioo 😍 Mané’s teammates celebrating his 100 international caps 🤩🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/A722bIWSbk — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, no stranger to international milestones, made history by becoming the first player to achieve 200 international appearances, a feat accomplished during Portugal's triumph over Iceland.

The Senegalese forward, having clinched the African Footballer of the Year title twice and guided his country to Africa Cup of Nations glory, stands as one of Senegal's eminent football figures. Mane's return to Al Nassr precedes a crucial clash against struggling Saudi side Al-Akhdoud, with Al Nassr trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by four points.

With six goals and two assists in 13 appearances for Al Nassr this season, Mane's impact in the Saudi league continues to underscore his prowess and significance within the club, epitomizing his remarkable career trajectory internationally and at club level.