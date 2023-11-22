Witness Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring legacy as he continues to dominate the Saudi League, tallying 13 goals and 7 assists in 12 matches.

In the Saudi League, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to astound football fans worldwide with his goal-scoring prowess, showcasing a level of performance that defies age and expectations. The 38-year-old football maestro has been exceptional, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists in just 12 matches this season, a testament to his unwavering dominance on the pitch.

Since his departure from Manchester United and arrival in the Middle East, Ronaldo's statistics speak volumes about his enduring excellence: 30 goals and 11 assists in 36 games, reaffirming the consistency that has defined his illustrious career across various clubs.

Ronaldo's overall career statistics testify to his unparalleled greatness: a staggering 731 goals and 234 assists in 985 games. Beyond mere numbers, these records epitomize his unmatched impact on the pitch and his status among football's elite.

His international contributions to Portugal add to his illustrious career, with an additional 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 games, highlighting his influence, particularly in competitive tournaments like World Cups and Euros.

Ronaldo's trophy cabinet reflects his relentless pursuit of excellence, boasting 30 club trophies, including five prestigious Champions League titles. His five Ballon d'Or accolades from 2008 to 2017 underscore his consistency and undeniable impact on the sport.

The magnitude of Ronaldo's achievements transcends mere statistics. His ability to redefine what's possible on the field, maintain an unprecedented level of performance, and continually set new benchmarks in goal-scoring stands as a testament to his relentless dedication and unrivaled skill.

With each match, Ronaldo reinforces his status as one of the greatest footballers to grace the game, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and inspiring generations with his unwavering commitment, goal-scoring mastery, and relentless pursuit of greatness.